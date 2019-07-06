× Everett man shot and killed Saturday, shutting down busy street

EVERETT, Wash. — Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a man being shot and killed on a busy roadway in Everett Saturday.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of people arguing, as well a shooting near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Merrill Creek Parkway.

Everett police said a vehicle rear ended another, and someone in the vehicle in the back had been shot.

A suspect, an Everett man, who may have been in the front vehicle, was later taken into custody.

Police said the victim is an Everett resident believed to be in his 40s.

Investigators are trying to determine if road rage may have played a role in what happened.

“It’s possible, but it’s just way too early to say that’s what occurred here,” said Deputy Chief John DeRousse.

DeRousse said a weapon was recovered at the scene. It’s unclear if it was involved in the shooting.

Glenwood Avenue was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Everett Police have closed the 5100 block of Glenwood Avenue while they investigate a collision and shooting. Major Crimes detectives are on scene. Please avoid the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/oCPYqSWgMD — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) July 7, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.