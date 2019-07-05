Man shot, killed at SeaTac park Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, WASH. -- Sheriff's deputies in King County are searching for whoever is responsible for killing a 29-year-old man at Valley Ridge Park in SeaTac Friday.

At about 5:30 p.m., witnesses reported hearing approximately five gunshots.

The victim was later discovered on the ground in a parking lot.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, first responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

It's unclear how many suspects were involved in the shooting.

Investigators believe those involved may have left the area in a car. No description of the vehicle was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.