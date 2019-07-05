Cantwell will vote against Trump’s nominee to lead FAA

WASHINGTON — A key Senate Democrat says she’ll vote against President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration because of his role in a whistleblower case at Delta Air Lines.

Maria Cantwell of Washington, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said Friday she’ll oppose Stephen Dickson’s nomination.

A spokesman for Trump says the White House has complete confidence Dickson will be confirmed. Republicans hold majorities in the Senate and the Commerce Committee, which will vote on the nomination Wednesday.