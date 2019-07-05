× $900K worth of drugs found in Bremerton bust, officials say

BREMERTON, Wash. — Authorities say drugs valued at more than $900,000 were seized during a bust this week in Bremerton.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says investigators arrested a 45-year-old man after executing a search warrant Wednesday along County Lane NW.

Over nine pounds of meth and 13 pounds of heroin were seized as well as half a pound of cocaine and suspected fentanyl pills, officials said in a release. Three guns and about $20,000 in cash were also found.

The man was booked in jail and his bail was set at $750,000, according to the sheriff’s office.