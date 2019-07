× 2 Homes Catch Fire, 1 Person Killed

BURIEN, Wash. – One person is dead after an overnight fire that engulfed two homes.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. Thursday on 10th Avenue South in the Highline neighborhood of Burien.

The fire chief said in one of the houses a wife made it out safely but her husband died.

No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping 13 people displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.