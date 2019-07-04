Washington man accused of killing wife with laced ice cream

Posted 10:32 AM, July 4, 2019, by

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of killing his wife by poisoning her ice cream has been charged again.

The Spokesman-Review reports 58-year-old David Pettis pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court.

According to court documents, authorities allege David Pettis gave ice cream laced with a lethal dose of pain medication to Peggy Pettis at their home in Cheney in June 2018.

Pettis and his attorney declined to comment.

Pettis was arrested last October on a murder charge, but prosecutors dropped the case in December after determining they didn’t have enough evidence.

A new case was filed last month. Prosecutors declined to comment on the new evidence.

Pettis moved to Oklahoma after the initial case was dropped.

A trial has been scheduled for November.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.