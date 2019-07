× Shooting near Othello Playground, 19-year-old in critical condition

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting near Othello Playground in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.

This happened off Othello Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way.

Seattle police have not said if they have a suspect, or what led to this.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we get them.