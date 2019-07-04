Police: Dozens of gowns stolen from Lynnwood bridal shop

Posted 6:57 PM, July 4, 2019, by

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities say dozens of gowns have been stolen from a Lynnwood bridal shop.

It happened at Brides and Beyond and Pro-Fit Tailoring, both located at 19725 40th Ave. W.

Lynnwood Police say the burglary is believed to have happened between roughly 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The owners told police that in addition to the gowns, contact information for customers was also missing.  Some of the merchandise was found discarded near the business, police said in a release.

Police say the owners of both businesses are asking customers to contact them because upcoming weddings and other events could be impacted.

Brides and Beyond customers can call 425-275-7521, police said in a release. Pro-Fit Tailoring customers are asked to call 425-744-0666.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.