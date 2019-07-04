Police: Dozens of gowns stolen from Lynnwood bridal shop

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities say dozens of gowns have been stolen from a Lynnwood bridal shop.

It happened at Brides and Beyond and Pro-Fit Tailoring, both located at 19725 40th Ave. W.

Lynnwood Police say the burglary is believed to have happened between roughly 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The owners told police that in addition to the gowns, contact information for customers was also missing. Some of the merchandise was found discarded near the business, police said in a release.

Police say the owners of both businesses are asking customers to contact them because upcoming weddings and other events could be impacted.

Brides and Beyond customers can call 425-275-7521, police said in a release. Pro-Fit Tailoring customers are asked to call 425-744-0666.