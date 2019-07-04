× It’s that time of year again. Who will win the Nathan’s hotdog-eating contest?

(CNN) — If it’s the Fourth of July, it must be time for Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest!

Defending men’s champ, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, will be there, trying to take the crown for a 12th time. Chestnut, 35, is going against contenders such as Geoffrey Esper, the No. 2-ranked Eater in the World by Major League Eating and the World Pizza Eating Champion (he ate 83 slices of 10-inch pizza in 10 minutes); Matt Stonie, the 2015 champion and the No.3-ranked Eater in the World, and 15 others.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo, 33, will defend her title, looking for a sixth win in the contest. She’ll face Michelle Lesco, who came in second last year and is the No. 2-ranked female Eater in the World; Juliet Lee, who’s known for being the World Jellied Cranberry Sauce Eating Champion (13.23 lbs in eight minutes), and 12 others.

Here’s to a clean competition! *toasts with hotdog in bun.*