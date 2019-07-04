× 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California

SEATTLE — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California Thursday, according to the USGS.

The USGS website shows the epicenter of the tremblor 12 km southwest of Searles Valley with another 4.7 aftershock striking nearby Ridgecrest – which is about 150 miles from Los Angeles.

The earthquake happened away from major metropolitan areas, and there are no reports of damage or injuries yet.

But residents hundreds of miles away from Arizona to the California coast have reported feeling the tremors.

The National Weather Service says they do not report a tsunami because of the quake.

