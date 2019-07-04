6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California

Posted 11:01 AM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, July 4, 2019

A map on the USGS website shows the epicenter of the 6.4 earthquake. (USGS)

SEATTLE — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California Thursday, according to the USGS.

The USGS website shows the epicenter of the tremblor 12 km southwest of Searles Valley with another 4.7 aftershock striking nearby Ridgecrest – which is about 150 miles from Los Angeles.

The earthquake happened away from major metropolitan areas, and there are no reports of damage or injuries yet.

But residents hundreds of miles away from Arizona to the California coast have reported feeling the tremors.

The National Weather Service says they do not report a tsunami because of the quake.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.