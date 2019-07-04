× 3 children, 1 adult hospitalized after early morning house fire in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Several children were rushed to the hospital early Thursday after a fire broke out inside a home Aberdeen.

Firefighters responded to reports of a home on fire on Duffy St around 4 a.m. The three-story home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived with the residents trying to escape.

All seven people inside managed to escape, but an 8-year-old girl, two boys – aged 3 and 6 – and a 20-year old were rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters did not say the condition of the victims, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

They estimate the total loss to be around $268,000.