2 children hit by car in Thurston Co.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Authorities say two young children were hit by a car Thursday in Thurston County.

It happened along Cushman Road in the Seashore Villa neighborhood, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a 63-year-old woman was driving on a private drive when she hit a 4½-year-old girl and a 2½-year-old boy.

The boy was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the driver is the children’s neighbor and is cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story and will be updated