Woman shot by Seattle Police in International District

SEATTLE -- Authorities say a woman was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot by Seattle Police.

It happened at S. Jackson Street and 10th Avenue in Chinatown-International District.

Police said on Twitter that two officers responded to a report of a woman with a gun and the woman was shot shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Police say the woman's injuries were non-life threatening. The officers were not injured.

S. Jackson Street is blocked between 8th and 12th avenues, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

