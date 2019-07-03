Woman shot by Seattle Police in International District

SEATTLE -- Authorities say a woman was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot by Seattle Police.
It happened at S. Jackson Street and 10th Avenue in Chinatown-International District.
Police said on Twitter that two officers responded to a report of a woman with a gun and the woman was shot shortly after they arrived at the scene.
Police say the woman's injuries were non-life threatening. The officers were not injured.
S. Jackson Street is blocked between 8th and 12th avenues, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
47.599189 -122.319638