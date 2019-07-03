“We know who you are,” Seattle Police Chief says about operation focused on Downtown crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are putting a warning out to drug dealers and violent offenders committing crimes downtown.

During a press conference at 3rd Avenue and Pine street, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best talked about a current operation focused on crime in the Downtown District.

"I've heard the concerns about the criminal activity people are experiencing everyday," she said.

Third and Pine is one of the busiest intersections in the city due to the transit and it's proximity to Pike Place Market, but it's also an people choose to avoid, said Jon Scholes with the Downtown Seattle Association.

"You should definitely avoid third," said Henry Hippely who works along the street. "People shooting up right in front of you," he added.

Chief Carmen Best talked about the department's increased focus on the area, which includes dedicated resources like undercover officers going after known offenders.

"We will arrest the dealers and the violent criminals who are taking advantage of the most vulnerable people right here in our city," said Best.

So far, Best says they have made 43 arrests during the operation.

Arrests range from drug dealing, weapons violations and warrants. Best says one of the people arrested had 14 previous convictions.