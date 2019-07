Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND MOUND, Wash. -- Northbound I-5 is closed this morning (July 3) at the Thurston-Lewis County line while crews clean up used oil that spilled all over the highway.

WSDOT says a tanker truck rolled over just before 5 a.m. and spilled used oil.

Troopers said they are investigating the driver for DUI.

Cleanup could take hours. The state Department of Ecology is en route to help with cleaning it up.