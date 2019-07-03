Southbound I-5 backed up in Fife after fleeing shoplifting suspect crashes

Posted 11:36 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, July 3, 2019

(WSDOT)

SEATTLE — All southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked in Fife Wednesday after a fleeing shoplifting suspect crashed his car.

WSDOT says the crash is blocking traffic near 54th Ave, and traffic maps show cars backed up almost to Federal Way.

State police say officers are also searching for the suspect who fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Officials did not say how long the highway will be closed off, but they’re asking drivers to stay away from the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.