Southbound I-5 backed up in Fife after fleeing shoplifting suspect crashes

SEATTLE — All southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked in Fife Wednesday after a fleeing shoplifting suspect crashed his car.

WSDOT says the crash is blocking traffic near 54th Ave, and traffic maps show cars backed up almost to Federal Way.

The back-up from that I-5 SB crash in Fife is now about 5 miles and climbing. Terrible travel day for folks trying to get to 4th destinations. pic.twitter.com/LMm2UHVaqz — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 3, 2019

State police say officers are also searching for the suspect who fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Officials did not say how long the highway will be closed off, but they’re asking drivers to stay away from the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.