Person shot by Poulsbo Police, airlifted to hospital

POULSBO, Wash. -- A person was shot by Poulsbo Police Wednesday as crowds gathered for the town's annual fireworks display.

A Kitsap County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the person was airlifted to the hospital after being shot by police. No officers were injured.

A crowd was gathered at Muriel Iverson Williams Waterfront Park for the annual 3rd of July fireworks show. Q13 News Assignment Editor Ryan Hodges was in Poulsbo for the display to watch the fireworks and says a man approached him and his friends who seemed out of sorts.

The man had a screwdriver in his pocket, and Hodges says the man lunged at him. That's when he says his friends went to get a police officer.

"[The man] was pacing and one officer said 'What do you have in your pocket? What's that in your pocket?' [The man] pulled out his screwdriver, [police] tried to tackle him, and then he started to run and he's holding his screwdriver," Hodges said.

Hodges says he started to leave the area and heard gunshots.

