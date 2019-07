BONNEY LAKE, Wash., — Part of State Route 410 is shut down because two cars are on fire.

This is happening in the Eastbound lanes just west of South Prairie Road in Bonney Lake.

The Westbound direction is down to one lane.

SR 410 currently closed due to two vehicles fully engulfed in fire. Please find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/dFmj1XROod — BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) July 3, 2019

