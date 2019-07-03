Massive fire at Jim Beam facility may have destroyed 45,000 barrels of bourbon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are fighting a massive fire at a Jim Beam facility in Woodford County, Kentucky.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. at one warehouse and spread to another, according to WKYT,

Fire crews were able to put out the flames at the second warehouse.

Flames were still visible five hours after the fire ignited, and Woodford County Emergency Management believes the fight may continue into Wednesday night, according to WKYT.

Emergency Management reported about 45,000 barrels of bourbon were in one of the warehouses.

It's unclear exactly how the fire started, but officials believe a lightning strike could be to blame.