Celebrating the Fourth with a boom at Boom City

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Being safe is the priority, but having a little fun is at the top of the list for a lot of people celebrating on the Fourth of July. Thousands of people come to Boom City every year, bartering for the biggest, brightest and loudest fireworks for their celebrations.

People like 8-year-old Catherine Pygott who wants, "anything that’s big and boomy."

With vendors as far as the eye can see, there are so many different options.

Catherine is okay with something a little more simple too.

“I also like the popping ones, where you put them on the ground and stomp on them… they’re really fun.”

And then there's always the good old Fourth of July go-to.

“Do you have any sparklers?”

But coming home from Boom City with any of those things might cost you more than you bargained for. And people like Alex Jimenez at the Shadow of Destruction booth has it down.

“You’re lookin' for a deal, I’m lookin' for a friend, I got friendly deals.”

Across the Puget Sound Region, the majority of cities in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties have bans or regulations on fireworks.

In King County, people can celebrate with fireworks on the Fourth in some cities, including Auburn, Bothell, Covington, Enumclaw, Mercer Island, North Bend, Pacific, Skykomish and Snoqualmie.

In Pierce County, it is legal to set off fireworks in Bonney Lake, Buckley, DuPont, Eatonville, Edgewood, Lakewood, Milton, Orting, Puyllaup, Sumner and University Place.

In Snohomish County, Arlington, Darrington, Granite Falls, Index, Lake Stevens, Monroe, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan all welcome the colorful displays on Thursday.

No matter where you are though, the possession or discharge of certain fireworks, like firecrackers, rockets, M-80s, dynamite and homemade fireworks are all illegal.

If you are caught setting any kind of firework off in areas where they are prohibited, it is considered a gross misdemeanor and you could spend up to a year in jail and could face a fine of $5,000.

It is important to remember, each city has their own jurisdiction and their own regulations for fireworks, be sure to check here with questions or to see you city's regulation before you celebrate with a bang.