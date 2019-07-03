Biden has raised $21.5 million since late April

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has raised $21.5 million since launching his White House bid in late April.

That puts the former vice president in the top tier of Democratic fundraisers, although he lags behind Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg’s campaign announced earlier in the week that he had posted an eye-popping $24.8 million second-quarter haul — a stunning sum for any candidate, let alone one who is so new to the national political stage.

Biden’s fundraising numbers underscore that he is a fragile front-runner. He sits atop most early polls and will have the money he needs to compete aggressively throughout the primary. But his standing as the party’s elder statesman hasn’t scared off his rivals, and it’s clear voters are still open to other options.