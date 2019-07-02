U.S. defeats England 2-1, heads to Women’s World Cup Final

SEATTLE — The United States is heading to the Women’s World Cup final and have the chance to repeat as champions after knocking out England 2-1 in a thrilling semifinal match Tuesday.

The fast-paced, physical match was bristling with near misses and on-goal shots that put both teams talents on display.

The Americans drew first blood early with Christen Press’ header perfectly on target, but England quickly responded with an equalizer in the 19th minute.

Alex Morgan, who had been quiet in recent matches, outpaced her defender on a fastbreak and scored in the 31st minute. It was her first goal since scoring five in a 13-0 rout on Thailand.

England fiercely responded after the first half and mounted on pressure. American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made multiple saves including a stop on a penalty kick from England’s Steph Houghton.

The U.S. will face either Netherlands or Sweden, who play Wednesday.

The Woman’s World Cup final will take place on Sunday.