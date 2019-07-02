14-year-old dead after shooting at Federal Way apartment complex

Posted 5:15 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21AM, July 2, 2019

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting that happened overnight in Federal Way.

According to Federal Way Police, officers responded just after midnight to a shooting at the Maplewood Apartments, 32132 46th Place SW.  When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old male dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen who died was with another 14-year-old male at the time of the shooting. Police said they are searching for that juvenile.

The other people in the apartment when the shooting happened were not hurt and are cooperating with detectives.

Detectives believe the shooting might have been accidental and caused by a teen's mishandling of a firearm.

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

