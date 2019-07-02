Teen sought after 14-year-old dies from gunfire in Federal Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Police believe a 14-year-old boy killed Monday night may have died when he and his friend were playing with a firearm.

It happened at the Maplewood Apartments in Federal Way on 46th Place Southwest.

Police say they got a call shortly after midnight and learned the 14-year-old boy who was shot was with another teenager. Investigators are looking to speak with that child.

Cops say the people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting were uninjured and were helping with the investigation.

A police spokesperson told Q13 News the shooting may have happened after the two teens had been mishandling a firearm.

Neighbors say the idea of such a young person meddling with a gun left them uneasy.

“To hear nowadays that kids are taking them to school and mishandling them is because people don’t teach their kids right and wrong, how to handle them properly and that they’re not toys,” said neighbor Lisa Nicholson.

It’s unclear so far how our state’s new gun control laws would apply in this case because police are still investigating.