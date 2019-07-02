Report: 1 dead, 5 infected by mold that halted Seattle Children’s Hospital surgeries

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital has revealed that one patient has died and five others have been infected by a potentially dangerous mold that has forced the medical center to close all of its main operating rooms.

The hospital disclosed the infections and death to The Seattle Times Tuesday in response to follow-up questions regarding the closures of four operating rooms on its main Seattle campus May 18 because of Aspergillus mold and of the remaining 10 operating rooms May 24.

The hospital says operating rooms have been infested by mold — off and on — for about a year likely because of deficiencies in the operating rooms’ air handling and purification systems.

Children’s public-relations manager Alyse Bernal wrote in an email that three patients were infected last year and three this year. The patient who died developed the infection in 2018.

“We are deeply saddened that one of our patients died after developing an Aspergillus infection in 2018,” a statement from Bernal to Q13 News reads. “Seattle Children’s is committed to maintaining a safe environment for our patients, and we will reopen our operating rooms when we are confident they are safe for patient care.”

