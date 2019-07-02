Mudslide closes SR-97A in Chelan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. -- Flash floods in Chelan County are causing massive problems for drivers on Tuesday.

Washington State Patrol has closed SR-97A because of a mudslide at milepost 220. Troopers say in the worst area, the mud is several feet deep.

WSDOT says the highway is closed at milepost 218 just north of Entiat to milepost 223 at Highway 971.

SR97A MP220 Roadway now CLOSED due to mud slide. Worst area is a couple of feet deep covering 30-40 yards. Both a dump truck and a U-Haul truck are stuck. Railroad tracks off the far edge of the roadway are also buried. pic.twitter.com/ZvCbhKrdl0 — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 2, 2019

A dump truck and a U-Haul were both stuck, and railroad tracks were also buried by the mud.

It's unclear when crews will be able to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story and will be updated