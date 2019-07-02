LIVE: Local activists protest against immigrant detention centers

Megan Rapinoe out of starting lineup for Women’s World Cup semifinal

Posted 11:27 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, July 2, 2019

SEATTLE -- Soccer star Megan Rapinoe will not start for the U.S. during the Women’s World Cup semifinals versus England Tuesday, according to ESPN.

It’s not clear why Rapinoe was taken out of the lineup, she’s been instrumental to the team's success so far, scoring five goals during the tournament.

Rapinoe does not appear to be injured. She ran out with the team during warmups.

The Reign FC player has also made headlines for more than just her playing. She’s recently drawn the ire of President Donald Trump after saying she would refuse an invitation to visit the White House should Team USA win the final.

Kickoff begins at 12 p.m.

