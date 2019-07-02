× Didn’t get a ticket to the failed Fyre Festival? You can now buy the island used to promote it.

(CNN) — The private island used to promote the infamous Fyre Festival is on sale for a cool $11.8 million.

The 35-acre island, locally known as Saddleback Cay, according to the listing, isn’t the island where the failed festival took place, said John Christie, the realtor assigned to the property. It was however, heavily featured in the promotional videos used to lure the rich and somewhat famous millennials to the Bahamas.

The Fyre Festival

Models including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Beiber, and Bella Hadid participated in social media campaigns and advertisements that drummed up buzz about Fyre Festival in early 2017. The models were seen sipping tropical cocktails, frolicking on yachts, and zipping through crystal blue water on personal watercraft.

Festival founder William McFarland and partner Ja Rule sold thousands of tickets, promising paradise “on the boundaries of impossible,” their promotional material touted.

But when the crowds showed up in the Bahamas, they found mass disorganization, half-built tents and unappetizing cheese sandwiches on a mostly undeveloped island. Many of the musicians who were expected to perform backed out of the festival because of the chaotic planning.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison on federal fraud charges related to the festival. Prosecutors said he defrauded investors and ticket vendors of about $26 million.

The Cay

Christie says he started receiving calls from individuals interested in the property only one day after the release of recent documentaries, detailing the fall of the Fyre Festival.

If it’s in your budget, the cay has seven beaches and several properties including a main house and a handful of cottages.

The incredibly private island is only accessible by boat.