CNN poll: Inslee support falls to hash mark after first debate

Governor Jay Inslee’s support among potential Democratic presidential voters in 2020 is negligible, according to a new CNN poll conducted by research firm SSRS.

The poll, the first to be released since last week’s Democratic debate in Miami, showed Inslee with an asterisk next to his name, indicating that his support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters who were polled is close to or at zero.

Read the full polling results and methods here.

Going into the June 26 debate, Inslee was polling around 1%. One explanation for the drop could be that SSRS changed its polling method to include only registered voters, as opposed to its pre-debate method, which included potential voters even if they weren’t registered.

The new numbers are a hit to Inslee’s underdog campaign, which hoped the debate stage would increase Inslee’s name recognition and, ultimately, his support.

.@JayInslee on getting the least amount of air time (5 minutes) of all 10 on #DemDebate stage last night: "We're very efficient in Washington state." #2020 #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/d5S99FaPsU — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 27, 2019

Asked whether he would reconsider his candidacy should post-debate polling look bleak, Governor Inslee told “Q13 News This Morning” last week that he believed his campaign to be viable.

“We have a story that is much bigger than me, and that is the story of a state that has embraced values that have led us to be so successful economically,” he said.

Inslee, who has centered his campaign around fighting climate change, has already qualified for the July debate in Detroit, but is still short the necessary poll numbers and fundraising needed to participate in the September and October DNC debates.

Inslee has left the door open to run for another term as governor should his presidential ambitions not pan out.

Meanwhile, other candidates have seen a major boost following the first debate.

Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren made steep gains, according to the CNN poll, while former Vice President Joe Biden saw his lead shrink.

The results indicate a significant tightening in the race for the Democratic nomination.

The poll, conducted after the two-night debate, finds 22% of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents backing Biden for the party's presidential nomination, 17% Harris, 15% Warren and 14% Sen. Bernie Sanders. No one else in the 23-person field tested hits 5%.