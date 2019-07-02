× At least 23 people are dead and 1,000 evacuated as Mumbai gets hit by its heaviest rain in more than a decade

At least 23 people have died, 1,000 residents have been evacuated and some public services have been suspended as India’s largest city, Mumbai, experiences its worst rains in a decade.

Twenty people were killed Tuesday when a retaining wall collapsed onto huts in a settlement in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad, Mumbai’s civic authority said. Three others drowned along flooded roads in the Malad area, disaster management spokesman Tanaji Kamble told CNN.

Mumbai’s local government declared Tuesday a public holiday as the financial hub continued to be hit by heavy monsoon rains. The Indian Navy deployed teams in the city “to provide relief to rain hit and stranded Mumbaikars,” officials tweeted.

Mumbai airport’s main runway closed Tuesday after an airplane skidded off it, airport officials tweeted. Some train services were also canceled or suspended, tweeted Western Railway, which administers the city railway routes.

In the eastern neighborhood of Kurla, 1,000 people were evacuated as the Mithi River overflowed.

Cars were brought to a standstill Tuesday by yellow-tinged water on waterlogged streets, photos showed. Some streets were so flooded a day earlier that children frolicked in waist-high waters.

Search and rescue operations continued Tuesday at the wall collapse site as people were feared trapped inside the rubble, Mumbai fire brigade chief Prabhat Rahangdale told CNN. Sixty-eight people injured in the collapse were treated at hospitals, Kamble said.

“Pained to know about the loss of lives in (the) Malad wall collapse incident,” Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra state, where Mumbai is located, tweeted. “My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones.”

About $7,260 will be given to the families of each of those who died, he said.

Heaviest rains in a decade

Although Mumbai experiences monsoon season every year, rain on Monday and Tuesday was the heaviest in more than a decade.

In the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, Mumbai experienced 375.2 mm (14.77 inches) of rain, the highest total in a 24-hour period since 2005, when Mumbai received 940 mm (37 inches) of rain within 24 hours, according to K. S. Hosalikar, deputy director general at the Mumbai unit of the India Meteorological Department.

Although the monsoon is expected to continue over the next few days, it is not expected to be as intense, Hosalikar added.