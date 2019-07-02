11 years after Sonics leave for OKC, how close is Seattle to an NBA return?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Tuesday marks a somber anniversary in Seattle sports history. It’s been 11 years ago since the Sonics left Seattle.

Former Seattle Mayor Greg Nickels announced the city was dropping a lawsuit against a group of Oklahoma City businessmen who had bought the team from Howard Schultz, paving the way for the franchise to move to Oklahoma City.

KeyArena was the central issue, and it took a full decade for a new arena plan to move forward.

The new, $950 million arena at Seattle Center is under construction, and the NHL is on its way to Seattle in 2021.

But many in Seattle are eager for the NBA to return.

Commissioner Adam Silver says there are no plans for Seattle or expansion in the near future, but the new arena moves Seattle to the top of the list for relocation or expansion when the NBA is ready to make a move.