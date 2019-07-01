Woman earns a degree, then opens a business that has nothing to do with it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Work hard, earn a college degree, then realize the career you thought you wanted wasn't what you wanted at all. That story isn't unheard of, so when it happened to Kim Kogane, she decided to turn her side hustle into a business.

While working at a call center in order to save up for her own store, then 24-year-old Kogane had no formal training, but what she lacked for in experience she made up for in passion. In 2013, she opened her Fresh Tangerine studio in Pioneer Square. There she handcrafted jewelry, which sold online and in stores across the country. Four years later, she opened her own brick-and-mortar store and most recently celebrated a second location.

"The goal with starting my own business was about being in control of my fate," says Kogane.

Now hoping to inspire other entrepreneurs, she shares a bit of advice, "Just keep going and get really comfortable with being uncomfortable."

