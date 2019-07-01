Tornado touched down in Portland, National Weather Service says

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Portland on Monday.

It happened in north Portland at 5:24 p.m. The NWS Portland said on Twitter that it had a track length of about a mile.

Storm team survey confirmed a tornado touched down in north Portland at 524 PM, with a track length of about 1 mile. Further details and an intensity determination will come later tonight. — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 2, 2019

The tornado’s intensity was expected to be determined on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

KOIN 6 reports that in addition to the tornado, the area also saw lightning, rain and hail Monday. A downed tree damaged cars in the area of NE Going Street and 18th Avenue but no injuries were reported, according to KOIN 6.

“This huge tree just fell against the power lines,” resident Randy Blazak told KOIN 6. “There was this crack, explosion of lights.”