Rain in the forecast Tuesday, but sunny for Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The forecast calls for some rain on Tuesday, but sunny and nice for the Fourth.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler. Showers roll through midday and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast. It will be cooler on Tuesday with a high near 67.

A little rain Tuesday. Note a few places see isolated thunderstorms. Dry Wednesday and the Fourth. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Fnbv9wY6Om — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) July 2, 2019

Wednesday starts out cloudy, but the afternoon will be nice and a high near 72.

Thursday looks great for Independence Day, enjoy! Lots of sunshine for the Fourth and the temperature for fireworks will be great, around 73 degrees.

Friday looks great with more sunshine and a high near 78.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. It looks hotter next week.