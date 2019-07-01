Parking rates increase at Sea-Tac Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Parking rate increases at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport garage take effect July 1.

Parking rates at Sea-Tac Airport have increased only two times in the last decade, according to the Port of Seattle. The last rate increase occurred in 2017.

The daily and weekly rates will increase five-to-six percent. Daily parking will cost an additional $2/day, weekly rates will increase $9/week, while hourly rates will increase by $1/hour. Passport and Corporate Premier rates will not change.

Product: Rate: Current: New rates effective July 1: Change amount: General Parking Hourly $4 $5 $1 Daily $30 $32 $2 Weekly $140 $149 $9 Terminal Direct Hourly $5 $6 $1 Daily $37 $39 $2 Weekly NA NA NA

Rates advertised include all taxes, with no hidden fees.

Sea-Tac Airport passenger volume rose 41 percent over the last five years, from 34.8 million passengers in 2013 to over 49.8 million in 2018. This increase in airport activity puts pressure on the current supply of airport parking, but no off-site parking has been added since 2011.