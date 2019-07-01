McDonald’s manager says woman attacked him with stun gun over drive-thru wait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of using a stun gun on a McDonald's manager and trying to drag him out of the restaurant's drive-thru window Sunday.

Brownsville police have arrested Marquenta Glidwell in the caught-on-video altercation; she faces a charge of aggravated assault.

The 19-year-old employee, Jacob Jordan, told WREG the attack left him with both physical and emotional scars.

"She grabs me by my hair, pulls me out of the window," Jacob Jordan said. "That's when she has the taser, trying to go for my throat, punching me in my face, punching me in my eyes. Just beating me."

Jordan, an overnight manager, said two customers were upset about how long it took to fill their order. Jordan said they wouldn't stop blowing their car horn.

"I said, 'Hey, I'm the manager, and you're disrespecting me and the customers behind you by laying on the horn. We can refuse to serve you because you're being disruptive,'" Jordan said.

Jordan said that's when Marquenta Glidwell got out of the car and approached the drive-thru window.

He said Glidwell hit him with her credit card and used a stun gun, leaving a nasty looking mark on his neck.

"At first we thought it was just scratch marks from her fingers until you look at the video, and you can clearly see her trying to jam the taser into my throat," Jordan said.

He said the whole time, she was threatening to kill him.

"Saying that because I voted for Trump I deserved this," Jordan said. "I wasn't even old enough to vote when he ran."

Jacob, who said he's gay, was shocked to hear the woman call him several insulting things.

"Honestly, I believe she was just trying to hurt me emotionally and physically," he said. "It was really hurtful."

Glidwell was arrested by Brownsville Police a short time after the alleged assault.

Jacob's mother would like to see more serious charges.

"She needs to be charged with a hate crime because she hated my son for the color of his skin and his sexuality," mother Jessica Garland said. "That's hate, and that's a hate crime to me."

Jacob said he'll return to work at McDonald's because he needs the job so he can go to college. But he knows working the drive-thru will never be quite the same again.

Glidwell is in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her next court appearance is July 30.