Hiker reported missing on Denny Creek trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- Authorities are searching for a 56-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing while hiking on the Denny Creek trail.

The King County Sheriff's Office says Aumaraswami Rao was last seen at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday near Keekwulee Falls.

About 60 search and rescue volunteers were out looking for him again Monday morning, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Rao is described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing all blue clothing and a hat and had a camera and tripod with him, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

#Update the search continues for Kumar, over 60 KC Search and rescue volunteers are actively searching for him since 7 AM this morning. The search will continue throughout the night and continue tomorrow. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) July 1, 2019