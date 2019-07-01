Hiker reported missing on Denny Creek trail

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- Authorities are searching for a 56-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing while hiking on the Denny Creek trail.
The King County Sheriff's Office says Aumaraswami Rao was last seen at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday near Keekwulee Falls.
About 60 search and rescue volunteers were out looking for him again Monday morning, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.
Rao is described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing all blue clothing and a hat and had a camera and tripod with him, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.