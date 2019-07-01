Golden Gardens beach reopens after sewage overflow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Golden Gardens beach was reopened Monday after new tests found the water to be safe. This comes after it was discovered that over 165,000 gallons of sewage found its way into the water.

The popular summer destination in Ballard was closed off with signs warning of illness and rashes if people swam in the contaminated water posted across the beach, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

It was originally thought that just 16,500 gallons of sewage spilled over into the water, but it was discovered that the actual amount was over 10 times that level.

Seattle Public Utilities says a blockage caused by tree roots and people flushing things other than human waste and toilet paper cause the sewer to overflow.