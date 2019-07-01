Ghost gun ban among changes in new Washington state gun laws

Posted 1:25 PM, July 1, 2019, by

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — New gun regulations taking effect in Washington state include a ban on undetectable guns made using 3D printers.

The Seattle Times reports that a law against so-called "ghost guns" takes effect Monday, along with components of a previously instituted law raising the legal purchase age for some guns.

A law passed in January raises the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles to 21.

Additional clauses taking effect Monday include enhanced background checks for semi-automatic rifle buyers and a safe gun-storage provision.

A gun owner could be charged with community endangerment if a firearm is accessed and used by someone who is not allowed to possess it, such as a child or a felon.

Gun-rights advocates have filed a legal challenge against the initiative's age restriction for semi-automatic rifles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.