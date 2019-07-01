Ferry service suspended in Friday Harbor due to bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. -- All ferry services in and out of Friday Harbor were suspended Monday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol says a bomb threat note was left in one of the bathrooms on the Elwha ferry. Everyone is off the ferry and no passengers are at risk.

Bomb techs and bomb detection dogs were called to clear the boat, but there's no timeline on when the ferry will be running again.

Reservation holders that are not able to sail because of the disruption will not be charged the no show fee.

Authorities have not said when service for Friday Harbor will resume but service is still running to and from Anacortes and Lopez, Shaw and Orcas.