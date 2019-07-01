DuPont decides against last-minute fireworks ban after intense weekend brushfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT, Wash.-- The drama unfolded outside Patricia LeDieux’s window.

“Smoke was just awful,” LeDieux said.

She watched as firefighters tried to keep a brushfire from spreading into her DuPont neighborhood.

“My neighbor’s daughter said gather up the photos we don’t want them burning, it was intense,” LeDieux said.

Too intense for local firefighters.

“I was getting a little stressed about it, this was way beyond our capabilities,” DuPont Fire Chief Mike Keohi said.

There was no water access and the fire started in a remote area that required helicopters with buckets.

DuPont fire officials called in the DNR on Sunday and DNR firefighters were working into Monday to continue containment.

Fire officials say they strongly suspect the cause to be fireworks.

That news motivating DuPont city leaders to consider an emergency ban.

“We have a major fire problem with all these woodlands that are in and around our city, they come up right next to the fences of these neighborhoods full of homes,” Keohi said.

It’s a statewide concern.

“We are expecting very significant, catastrophic wildfires,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said.

That’s why Patricia wants an emergency ban for this Fourth of July.

“I think it’s an excellent idea and it should happen now,” LeDieux said.

But Monday afternoon Q13 News learned LeDieux will have to wait longer.

Council members chose not to go ahead with a last-minute ban, but the mayor says the debate is to be continued.

The mayor says moving forward, the city will be considering long-term policies regarding fireworks.