× Daniel Vogelbach named to first all All-Star Game

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners’ Daniel Vogelbach has been named to his first All-Star Game.

The slugger was selected Sunday as the lone Mariners representative for the American League team. He will be a reserve.

Vogelbach, a 26-year-old designated hitter and first baseman has taken a major step forward in his first full season in the Majors.

In 2018 the lefty hitter split his time with the Mariners and the Tacoma Rainiers. He was acquired by Seattle in 2016 in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

As of Monday he has a .244 average, 48 RBI, a .379 on base percentage and has recorded 20 home runs this season.

Vogelbach said he hasn’t heard anything from the MLB on participating in the Home Run Derby. There is still a possibility he gets an invitation.

The game will be played at 5 p.m. on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, and will be televised on Q13 Fox.