Stricter gun laws go into effect across Washington starting Monday

Starting Monday, new stricter gun laws, under I-1639, go into effect across Washington.

Earlier this year, new age restrictions requiring you to be 21-years-old to purchase an assault rifle went into effect under the initiative. Originally the age requirement was 18.

Now starting July 1 the rest of the law will go into effect.

The new requirements under I-1639 include enhanced background checks for semi-automatic assault rifles and ten-day waiting periods to purchase those weapons, and requirement that gun owners safely store their firearms.

“We are making progress here in Washington State to address the crisis of gun violence, and we should all feel proud that our schools and our communities will be a bit safer from this epidemic,” said Kristen Ellingboe with the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

However, not everyone is excited for the new changes.

“I think it’s stupid, I mean we’re making new laws and we’re not enforcing the current laws,” said Tiffany Teasdale.

Tiffany Teasdale owns Lynnwood Gun.

She says this week her store has been busier than usual.

“Everybody is panicking. Everybody is wanting to get these guns before all the laws change, and they don’t want to have to deal with the new laws,” said Teasdale.

Ellingboe says she believes a lot of the opposition against the new laws come from mis-information.

Initiative 1639 is just one of many new gun laws going into effect. Here is a full list.