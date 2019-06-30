SoDo Community Market opens to help those struggling for food

SEATTLE -- There's a new resource for those who are struggling to make ends meet. Northwest Harvest opened a new community market to help get food to those in need.

The SODO Community Market replaces the shuttered Cherry Street Food Bank, but it's different from a regular food bank.

It's a legitimate market that allows people who need help to pick out the food and groceries they need.

Organizers say that's not just a better delivery method - it's less stigmatizing, too.

“We think people from all over the Seattle-area and beyond will come here to do their shopping,” Northwest Harvest’s CEO Thomas Reynolds said. “And there’s no embarrassment at check out; everything’s free here."

The market is supported, in part, by a $600,000 grant from Amazon, and it can serve up to 5,000 people every week.

They say one-in-nine Washington residents experience food insecurity on a weekly basis and one-in-six kids here live in a home that doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from.

