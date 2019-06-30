× Meet Anastasia! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE — Anastasia is a sweet and mellow 9-year-old black cat who is looking for her forever home.

She has been living at the ‘Seattle Meowtropolitan Cafe’ for the past year and is ready to find herself a family.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Anastasia get adopted.

“She enjoys being petted, basically all over her body especially around her cheeks,” said John Phan who is the manager of Seattle Meowtropolitan Cafe.

Anastasia was previously staying at Regional Animal Services of King County.

She is friendly and very calm. She does have some health issues because of her age, but those can be easily managed.

“Definitely recommend regular vet visits to keep up with any changes,” said Phan. “Also recommending a diet consisting of mostly wet food.”

Anastasia has lived with other animals before. She would do well in a home that is relatively quiet and mellow.