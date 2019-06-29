× Motorcyclist killed after crash involving Kent Police vehicle

KENT — A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Kent Police vehicle late Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. a Kent Police officer was on patrol in the 13700 block of SE 256th Street when the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.

As the officer tried to make that stop, a 20-year-old motorcyclist crashed with the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle, according to the Kent Police Department.

The officer provided aid to the motorcyclist and called for assistance, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave, which standard procedure.

The Kent Police Department said it is not releasing the name of the victim or the officer at this time.

King County Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Detectives were called to conduct a 3rd party independent investigation.