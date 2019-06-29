Man arrested after fatally hitting a pedestrian, fleeing the scene

EVERETT, Wash. – A man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with his car and fleeing the area Friday night, according with police.

Officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the 2900 block of 12th Street. When they arrived, officers located a man lying in the roadway with serious injuries. They later discovered that he had been in an altercation with the occupants of the vehicle before it struck him and fled.

Everett Fire transported the man to Providence Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses told police they saw a white sedan fleeing the area. Officers were able to locate the driver of the vehicle in the 1900 block of Baker Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He was taken into custody and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Another man was also arrested for providing police with false information about the suspect’s location.