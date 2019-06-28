Trump tweets Kim Jong Un an invitation to ‘shake his hand’ at DMZ

President Donald Trump says he’s willing to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un this weekend if he travels to the highly fortified Korean Demilitarized Zone.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon),” Trump tweeted Saturday morning from Japan.

“While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump added.

Trump is due to arrive in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday evening, and is scheduled for talks with the South Korean President on Sunday before returning to Washington.

He was considering a visit to the DMZ, a South Korean official told CNN last week. He last attempted to visit the border zone during a visit to Seoul in 2017, but plans were scrapped due to heavy fog.

Trump’s last summit meeting with Kim collapsed when the two sides could not agree on terms for curbing North Korea’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Since then, talks have been sporadic between Washington and Pyongyang. But there have been glimmers of progress in a letter exchange between Kim and Trump, including birthday greetings for the US President earlier this month.