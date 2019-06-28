Ship Canal Bridge maintenance means lane, ramp closures on I-5 this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Travelers headed south on Interstate 5 toward downtown Seattle should plan for delays during the morning hours this weekend, June 29-30.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will close lanes and a ramp on southbound I-5 between Northeast 45th Street and Boylston Avenue East to perform deck repair work on the Ship Canal Bridge.

Closure details

Saturday, June 29: The two right lanes of southbound I-5 and the Northeast 45th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, June 30: The two left lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Travelers heading south should expect backups to form around 8 a.m., and continue to build until all lanes reopen. The I-5 express lanes will still open in the southbound direction at 8 a.m.

Other traffic issues to keep in mind this weekend:

Seattle Pride Parade: Starts at 11 a.m. at 4th and Union downtown, then ends four hours later at Second Avenue and Denny Way near Seattle Center. Avoid driving in the area if you can.

Hoop Fest in Spokane and the Eric Church concerts at The Gorge will bring increased traffic to I-90 and the passes.