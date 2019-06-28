Scattered showers through Saturday morning, pleasant weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Isolated thunderstorms continue in the forecast through Saturday morning, but nice days ahead into America's 243rd birthday.

Friday will have a mixture of sun and isolated thunderstorms. Most of the storms will be in the afternoon and mainly outside of Seattle. Once again when thunder roars, head indoors.

Saturday starts out with showers but most of the day will be pleasant and dry. Highs Friday and Saturday will be around 69 degrees.

Sunday looks sunny with highs near 75.

July 1st through July 5th look nice with highs near 73 degrees. A few days next week will have more clouds with highs near 70 and a few days will have more sun and highs near 75. Enjoy the Fourth of July!